Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

