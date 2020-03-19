Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 205.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,787 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 1.1% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.23. 8,058,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

