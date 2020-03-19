Financial Contrast: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) & Its Competitors

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Zoom Video Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 3.73% 3.40% 2.33% Zoom Video Communications Competitors -4.25% -8.38% -3.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million $21.75 million 1,319.00 Zoom Video Communications Competitors $8.30 billion $1.61 billion 36.50

Zoom Video Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. Zoom Video Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zoom Video Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 14 8 0 2.25 Zoom Video Communications Competitors 952 3215 6403 319 2.56

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $98.03, indicating a potential downside of 17.42%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 140.54%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications competitors beat Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

