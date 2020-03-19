Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.91

Media headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news sentiment score of -1.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Financial Institutions’ score:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

