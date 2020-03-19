FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Cello Health (LON:CLL)

Cello Health (LON:CLL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cello Health alerts:

Shares of CLL opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.63. Cello Health has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

About Cello Health

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.