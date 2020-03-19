FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $733,640.16

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. FintruX Network has a market cap of $733,640.16 and $496.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

