First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.46% of First Capital worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of FCAP traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.