First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FCBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $26,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCBC stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,335. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

