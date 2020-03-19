First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

