First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.33 Million

Analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post $473.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $484.40 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $435.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

First Horizon National stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

