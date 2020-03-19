First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $210,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

