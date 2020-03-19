First National Financial (TSE:FN) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$40.00. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

FN stock traded up C$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 208,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,684. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.50. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$44.95.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,303,627 shares in the company, valued at C$283,307,691.33.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

