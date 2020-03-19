First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.79% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Craig Alan Curtis acquired 1,500 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,539 shares of company stock worth $136,931. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNWB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 54,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.46.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from First Northwest BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

