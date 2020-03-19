First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Getting Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a news impact score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

First of Long Island stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First of Long Island currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

