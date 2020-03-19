First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 160.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.15. 4,797,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.63.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.