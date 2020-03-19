First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of First Republic Bank worth $84,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $10,569,000.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

