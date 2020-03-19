First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Acquires 60,000 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Perspecta accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Perspecta worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Perspecta stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,697. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

