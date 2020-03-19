First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys 80,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 5.2% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.73% of Walker & Dunlop worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

WD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 153,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

