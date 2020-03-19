First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 105,000 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000. Tyson Foods accounts for about 3.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $11.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 4,079,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

