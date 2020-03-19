First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 141,200 RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,000. RealPage accounts for about 2.7% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of RealPage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $4,207,347.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,949,168.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,077,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RP traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 402,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage Inc has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

