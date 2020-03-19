First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,691 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises about 1.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 174,229 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

TPB traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 115,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,501. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $309.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.