First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM makes up 4.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Ceridian HCM worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,659 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,553,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after purchasing an additional 661,193 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 420,636 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

