First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 3.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. 391,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,961. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.97.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

