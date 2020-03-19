First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Invests $8.09 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000. AptarGroup comprises about 2.9% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of AptarGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE ATR traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $99.60. 19,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

