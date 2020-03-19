First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000. Match Group makes up about 2.3% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 2,920,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

