First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Purchases 11,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 3.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.04. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

