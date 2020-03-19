First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 17,622 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 2.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,631. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

