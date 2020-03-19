First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 81,400 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 0.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

FIX stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 270,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

