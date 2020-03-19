FirstBlood (1ST) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Liqui. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $24,891.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.02502527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00197324 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

