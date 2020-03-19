FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0029 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $91,745.19 and approximately $162.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033549 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00090584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000788 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.64 or 0.99923144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000891 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000127 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

