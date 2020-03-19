FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $34.38. 53,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,229,000 after acquiring an additional 620,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

