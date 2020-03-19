Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. Five Below has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.16.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

