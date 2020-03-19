Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 274,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

