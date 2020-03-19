Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

Five Below stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 274,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Five Below by 81.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 30.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

