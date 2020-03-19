Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $100.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cfra from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.22. 77,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. Five Below has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Five Below by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,816,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

