Flash (FLASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Flash has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

