FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 262,536 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.68% of FLIR Systems worth $47,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,458,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,350 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,812,000 after buying an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $6,600,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.