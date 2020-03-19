FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,745.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $13,745.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00072316 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.