Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $45.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.68% from the company’s current price.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.23.

FND stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

