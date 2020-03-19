Flowchain (FLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $279,310.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $279,310.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00026287 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.71 or 0.04091555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00039064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.