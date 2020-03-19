Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 150,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.91. 1,617,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,850. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

