FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0106 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $10,643.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.02516852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00193700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,199,408 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

