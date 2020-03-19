Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOMX remained flat at $$2.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.66.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

