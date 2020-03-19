Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 313 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 416 ($5.47) to GBX 313 ($4.12) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s previous close.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.83 ($4.46).

LON FORT opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 304.90. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 227.50 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $366.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71.

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £2,650 ($3,485.92).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

