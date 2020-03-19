Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams Buys 5,000 Shares

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 1,666,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

