Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,173,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 810,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $43,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

