Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $70,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,879 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $73.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.