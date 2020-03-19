Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

FET stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 103.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 134,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 68,296 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Hillman Company increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Company now owns 1,816,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,632,734 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management now owns 740,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.