Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) VP Buys $98,800.00 in Stock

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 454,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,085. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $437.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBM. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

