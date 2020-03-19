Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 283,500 Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 76,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of KALV opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

